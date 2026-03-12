Preparing for the terrorist threat here at home: If the terrorists come, blue states will become death traps.

(Lee Williams, The Gun Writer) - I doubt anyone inside Buford’s Backyard Beer Garden, which is located near the University of Texas—Austin campus, knew they would become part of the war on terror, Sunday night. Senegalese immigrant-turned Islamic terrorist Ndiaga Diagne changed all of that.

Diagne, 53, wore a “Property of Allah” sweatshirt and had a copy of the Koran inside his vehicle, when he started killing innocent Americans.

Austin Police officers confronted him less than a minute after he fired his first round. Still, he was able to kill two innocent Americans and wound too many more before he was shot and killed by officers.

It’s unlikely any of the victims were armed. Texas state law prohibits patrons from carrying a handgun if a bar obtains more than 51% of its income from on-premises alcohol sales. It’s called the “51% rule,” and it’s probably the very reason Diagne chose to attack patrons inside a bar.

The law may have worked fine during peacetime, but now during a war against Iran—the largest state sponsor of terrorism in the world? Should any state law that disarms the public still be followed or even allowed?

The FBI wouldn’t say exactly why Diagne…

