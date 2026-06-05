(Another great read from Paul Yarbrough over at RECKONIN’. Well worth the follow links - DD)

From birth to death, and beyond, Dixie is home.

(Paul Yarbrough, RECKONIN’) - Mary Fahl sang the beautiful song, “Going Home,” for the movie Gods and Generals. Such lyrics and tune that reached into my Southern psyche as to remind me of what the fight was all about.

They say there's a place where dreams have all gone

They never said where but I think I know

It's miles through the night just over the dawn

On the road that will take me home

I know in my bones, I've been here before

The ground feels the…

I often treat books in a way I treat old, favorite, movies (picture shows) that I watch over and over, over the years, I reread them. I have read Gone with the Wind twice, None Shall Look Back twice and Absalom, Absalom three times (for this one it was because I am slow and it took me three times to understand it: once in high school, once in college and once twenty years later). I have read (though when I was much younger) The Yearling and Tom Sawyer each, at least, three times, though I read Huckleberry Finn but once--didn’t care for it.

I have also read…

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