Dixie Drudge’s Southern Nation News

Dixie Drudge’s Southern Nation News

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Cheramie III%'s avatar
Cheramie III%
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Reminds me of our family place with the old Acadian style plantation with hundreds years old oaks with Spanish moss and limbs in the ground on both sides to the river is a little piece of Heaven and so far in the swamp carpetbaggers didn’t get it

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