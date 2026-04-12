Dixie Drudge’s Southern Nation News

Dixie Drudge’s Southern Nation News

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Cheramie III%'s avatar
Cheramie III%
20m

Damn I am still upset about it cuz I had a holster like James caan in El Dorado and a hundred rounds in a case

Reply
Share
Cheramie III%'s avatar
Cheramie III%
22m

I had one I got from my uncle who was a cop

Reply
Share

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Dixie Drudge · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture