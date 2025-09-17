Democrats Want You Dead and Pretend to Be Shocked When It Happens

Charlie Kirk is dead…

He was shot in the neck while speaking to students under a pop-up tent at Utah Valley University. The crowd ran. His security team carried him off, bleeding profusely. He never left the hospital.

And while his wife and children waited for news, the vultures were already circling.

MSNBC’s Matthew Dowd went on air and suggested Charlie’s own words were to blame. Not the shooter. Not the hatred whipped up daily by his own network. But the man with a microphone who spoke out against the things the Left didn’t like.

“You can't stop with these sort of awful thoughts... and not expect awful actions to take place.”

That's what they said. Not about the killer. About the man who died.

They didn’t condemn the violence. They explained it. They rationalized it.

Because deep down, they were never horrified by what happened.

They were satisfied.

The Rhetoric Is Not Accidental

You don’t get this kind of violence in a vacuum.

You get it when public officials…

See More...

Help Free Southern Media Grow! To Fight Censorship and Help Spread Mockingbird Non-Compliant News; Like, Share, Re-Post, and Subscribe! There’s a lot more to see at our main page, Dixie Drudge

Deo Vindice Resurgam! #FreeDixie #TheSouthWasRight