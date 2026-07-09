The Prophetic Southern Voices Who Opposed Federal Overreach

(Jose Nino, Abbeville Institute) - Some of the most forceful warnings against political centralization during the founding era came from a handful of figures rooted in the southern states. Virginia, North Carolina, and South Carolina produced voices who saw the proposed Constitution as a blueprint for consolidated, potentially tyrannical national power. With the benefit of hindsight, their warnings about the dangers of moving authority from dispersed states to a single central government appear remarkably prescient.

These men articulated concerns that resonate powerfully in an era when the federal government touches nearly every aspect of American life. The leading voice in this Southern resistance was a man whose name had already entered the pantheon of American revolutionary heroes. Patrick Henry delivered a marathon series of speeches at Virginia’s 1788 ratifying convention in Richmond, emerging as the most electrifying Anti-Federalist voice of the South. His primary target was the word “consolidation,” his shorthand for the dangerous merging of sovereign states into a single national government.

On June 4, 1788, Henry declared, “That this is a consolidated government is demonstrably clear, and the danger of such a government is, to my mind, very striking… give me leave to demand, What right had they to say, We, the people? Who authorized them to speak the language of, We, the people, instead of, We, the states? States are the characteristics and the soul of a confederation. If the states be not the agents of this compact, it must be one great, consolidated…

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