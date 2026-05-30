Survey finds nearly half of those leaving the Northeast are heading south as rent hits $2,918 a month in Boston

(We are not your refuge after you screwed up your region. Just stay home. We have enough trouble without you driving up prices and bringing in foreign retarded ideologies. - DD)

(Fox Business) - America’s “Cradle of Liberty” is fast becoming the cradle of high costs.

With home prices nearly double the national average, Boston is facing a generational drain as high-skilled workers flee the city’s rising cost of living for greener — and cheaper — pastures in the South.

According to the 2026 Young Residents Survey, commissioned by the Greater Boston Chamber of Commerce Foundation, there is a growing crisis of confidence among the city’s most vital demographic: 26% of residents ages 20 to 30 plan to leave the Boston metro area in the next five years.

Additionally, the area’s life satisfaction rate has fallen from 89% to 79% in just a three-year period. Seventy-eight percent of respondents cited the cost of rent as the catalyst, while 72% cited the inability to buy a home as the primary reason for leaving.

Of those planning to leave the Northeast, nearly half are heading south.

“As the region struggles with a housing crisis, young residents across demographics shared concerns regarding housing availability and affordability,” the Foundation said in a press release. “When asked about the most urgent issues for local leaders, respondents noted that housing, health care accessibility and availability of quality jobs should be prioritized.”

The median asking rent in Boston sits at…

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