Johns Hopkins Public Carry Guide Revives Old Gun-Control Myths

(Bill Cawthorn, AmmoLand) - The Johns Hopkins Bloomberg School of Public Heath’s Center for Gun Violence Solutions (CGVS) recently released its Public Carry Permitting Guide.

It’s the latest in a series. Previous titles include: Extreme Risk Protection Orders (March 2024), Safe Storage (March 2025), and Firearm Purchaser Licensing (July 2025).

From the outset, the reader should be aware that while the CGVS’ mailing address may be in Baltimore, its physical address is clearly somewhere in the Twilight Zone.

In its latest release, the CGVS claims when states relax carry laws, they experience increased ‘gun violence’.

To solve this, the CGVS says we must clamp down on the permissive trend in American carry laws.The group proposes 15 areas for improvement (I.e., much more restrictive).

Channeling their inner Rod Serlings, the Baltimore Bloomborgs are unfazed by the fact the U.S. average annual murder rate since 2003, when Alaska joined Vermont as the second permitless carry state, was 30% lower than the previous average dating back to 1960.

The CGVS acknowledges Bruen but ignores it by…

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