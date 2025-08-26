TNM Developing Comprehensive Sovereign Wealth Fund Plan That Would Eliminate Taxes for All Texans

The Texas Nationalist Movement is developing a groundbreaking policy document that would establish a sovereign wealth fund for an independent Texas – one powerful enough to eliminate the need for Texans to pay taxes on anything within 50 to 60 years.

TNM President Daniel Miller revealed during last night’s Late Night Coffee Talk that the organization is working on a comprehensive plan that would transform how a self-governing Texas finances its operations. The document presents a detailed roadmap for implementing a sovereign wealth fund that would generate sufficient revenue to fully fund government operations without requiring taxation of citizens.

“There is a document that is being worked on right now to turn it into a full-blown policy document that essentially presents how Texas should implement a sovereign wealth fund,” Miller explained to viewers. “And at the end of it, I think it’s the fifty or sixty-year run, Texans don’t have to pay taxes ever on anything. Let other people pay for that.”

The proposal represents the kind of forward-thinking policy development that sets the Texas independence movement apart from…

