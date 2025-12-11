Chesty Puller - Confederate Descendant

From the Virginia Flaggers:

Chesty Puller was proud that his Confederate grandfather had served in what he referred to as the War Between the States and died in that conflict. Puller’s Paternal Grandfather was Maj. John William Puller (1833-17 MAR 1863) 5th Virginia Cavalry ANV. Puller was elected Capt of the Gloucester Lt Dragoons in 1859 - mustered in as Capt of Co A of the 5th and was promoted Major on 15 DEC 1862 - KIA at Kelly’s Fords 17 MAR 1863

His grandmother died of exposure after being put out of her home by federal troops…Also part of the Puller inheritance, as he was often reminded around the family dining table that had belonged to Robert E. Lee’s aide-de-camp, included a great-grandfather shot out of the saddle with Jeb Stuart’s cavalry, a great-uncle who commanded a division at Gettysburg, a cousin named George S. Patton.

