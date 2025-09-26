The Texan Arise workshops target people with little to no campaign experience

While most people complain about politicians who break promises and sell out their constituents, Daniel Miller reveals the TNM’s plan to actually do something about it. The Texas Nationalist Movement has launched “Texan Arise” – a statewide training campaign to turn regular Texans into effective campaign volunteers.

Miller sits down with TNM Executive Vice President Nate Smith and Chief of Staff Daphne Armour to discuss why this campaign could change Texas politics. They’ve identified a critical gap: great candidates keep losing because they lack volunteer support while establishment incumbents have built-in advantages in both money and manpower.

The Texan Arise workshops target people with little to no campaign experience, teaching practical skills like phone banking, block walking, voter contact, and using technology effectively. The goal isn’t just to help individual candidates – it’s to build the volunteer network needed to elect Texas First Pledge signers who will support independence legislation.

Smith and Armour explain how even small increases in principled legislators can make a big difference, why primary elections matter more than general elections in Texas, and how their target of 1,000 trained volunteers could tip the balance in key races across the state.

The workshops are free, three hours long, and starting in…

See More...

Help Free Southern Media Grow! To Fight Censorship and Help Spread Mockingbird Non-Compliant News; Like, Share, Re-Post, and Subscribe! There’s a lot more to see at our main page, Dixie Drudge

Deo Vindice Resurgam! #FreeDixie #TheSouthWasRight