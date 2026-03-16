Democrats’ Jan 6 ‘Insurrection Memorial’ Honors Ex-Cop Suspected of Drugging, Raping Ten Women

(National Pulse) - Timothy Valentin, a former Washington, D.C. Metropolitan Police Department (MPD) officer listed among those honored by a commemorative January 6 plaque installed this past weekend in the U.S. Capitol, has been incarcerated since December last year on charges of rape, rape by force, and rape by physical incapacity or helplessness, among other counts. The inclusion of Valentin on a list of law enforcement officers honored for their actions during the January 6, 2021, Capitol protests—accessible through a QR code placed next to the plaque—is raising questions about the judgment and vetting implemented regarding the display. The plaque was first authorized by Congress as an earmark buried in the Consolidated Appropriations Act of 2022 (H.R. 2471), sponsored by Representative Hakeem Jeffries (D-NY). Despite its adoption as part of the broader bill, House Speaker Mike Johnson (R-LA)—after Republicans took control of the lower chamber—has used several procedural tools to delay the plaque’s installation. However, the plaque was forced to be temporarily displayed in the Senate wing of the Capitol Building after a resolution introduced by Sens. Thom Tillis (R-NC) and Jeff Merkley (D-OR) was adopted in January of this year. In 2021, Valentin was a patrol officer with the MPD—having joined the force in…

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