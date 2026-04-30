VIRGINIA ERASES AMERICAN HISTORY

(Mindy Esposito) - On April 14, 2026, Virginia Governor Abigail Spanberger signed HB 167 into law. The bill strips state property tax exemptions from the United Daughters of the Confederacy, the Confederate Memorial Literary Society, and related heritage organizations. Exemptions that had been in place since 1950.

No hearing. No finding of wrongdoing. No evidence of harm to anyone. Just a law that says: your heritage makes you unworthy of equal treatment under the law.

The UDC was founded in 1894. By women. Women who had watched their fathers and husbands and brothers and sons march away and not come back. They built memorials. They preserved records. They kept the history alive when no one else would. For 130 years they have done nothing but honor the dead.

Virginia just handed them a tax bill for it.

THIS IS NOT COMPLICATED

HB 167 is unconstitutional on its face. Three arguments. Each one standing alone is enough.

First. The Bill of Attainder Clause. Article One, Section Nine of the United States Constitution prohibits legislative punishment of a specific group without a…

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