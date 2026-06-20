Apparently, not all dreams are created equal. The Sacking of Lee’s Summit: A Case Study

(Why do they always think, “It’ll be different here”? - DD)

(Jack Cashill) - “With heavy hearts,” lamented the town fathers of Lee’s Summit, Missouri, “we have made the decision that the 2026 Downtown Days festival will be our last. The safety of our community, small businesses, partners, volunteers, and attendees comes first.”

What happened in Lee’s Summit last Saturday was familiar enough: black “youths” running wild, attacking the police and each other, damaging property, scaring the normies, ruining a public festival. What was not familiar was the setting. This largely conservative suburb of 100,000 has a black population of less than 10 percent and is at least a 20-minute drive from Kansas City’s urban core. It made an unlikely site for such a hostile takeover.

Termed out as mayor, Bill Baird is now running to be Jackson County executive

What happened? Well, if any city ever willed its own implosion it is Lee’s Summit. Rare is it that you can trace a city’s undoing to a single person, but in this case you can. Elected to the school board in 2014 and to the mayoralty in 2018, Democrat Bill Baird wheeled a Trojan horse branded “inclusivity” into the midst of this unsuspecting burg, and the well-trained troops within did the rest.

The training was critical. The black youths in this comfortable bedroom community had to be taught to be victims and to be angry about their imagined victimhood. “Please understand,” writes Lee Summit political activist Ron Freeman, “this is the chaos ushered in by School Board member Bill Baird and the Mayor Bill Baird.” Freeman, a one-time Republican congressional candidate and author of…

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