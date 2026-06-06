Grow Potatoes in Buckets

(Jake Martin, Modern Exodus) - You don’t need acres.

You don’t need perfect soil.

You don’t need expensive setups.

You just need a bucket…

some dirt…

and the decision to start.

They feed your family. They also don’t care if you’re working with a backyard… or a driveway. Last year, we did potatoes in 30 buckets and will likely do the same this year. Start with one bucket. Then add to your comfort level.

That’s how it begins.

Here is a printable sheet on growing potatoes in…

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