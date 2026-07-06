This is the week Americans celebrate their independence, a false celebration as Americans are no longer independent

(Paul Craig Roberts) - …In America’s “independence celebration” many kegs and cases of beer and stronger drinks along with drugs will erase all concerns with reality. Avoiding reality is an increasing occupation of the American people and I suspect of all ethnic white populations whose disbelief in the future explains the declining white ethnic birth rate which is substantially below the replacement rate for white ethnicities.

The Founding Fathers of the United Statea were familiar with Greek and Roman history. They understood that democracy without strict borders degenerated into mob disorder and decline. To prevent this, America’s Founding Fathers restricted voting to male property owners, people with a stake in the system. This restriction was removed by “progressive” governments.

Voting was extended to women who, generally speaking, have emotional responses in place of reason. There is always the emotion in behalf of the poor, in behalf of the criminal, in behalf of the celebrated disadvantaged. The white liberal American woman is the epitome of emotional response.

Under the government established by the Founding Fathers US senators were appointed by the state legislators in order to make sure that the senators served the states. Today US senators are elected by whatever outside interest’s money finances election campaigns, whether Big Pharma…

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