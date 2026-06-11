Dixie Drudge’s Southern Nation News

Dixie Drudge’s Southern Nation News

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Cheramie III%'s avatar
Cheramie III%
5h

The Founders would be down with a complete national divorce cuz this is not what I voted for another country that tells US what we can and can’t do is FUCKIN INSANE

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