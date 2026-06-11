A Leading Jefferson Scholar Sees the Founder in the Texas Independence Movement

(Texian Partisan) - Dr. M. Andrew Holowchak has built a career on Thomas Jefferson. He has written or edited dozens of books, 31 on Jefferson alone, authored the Jefferson entry in the Stanford Encyclopedia of Philosophy, and edits The Journal of Thomas Jefferson and His Time. His peers regularly call him the foremost living authority on Jefferson’s thought.

In a new episode of his show, The Real Thomas Jefferson, co-hosted with Cap’n George Gori, Holowchak turned that expertise on the Texas Nationalist Movement. He told TNM president Daniel Miller, “I saw a lot of Thomas Jefferson in what you’re trying to do,” and called the movement’s aims what Jefferson “would have advocated for.” Gori opened by counting Texas independence among the questions that “would have been dear to Thomas Jefferson were he alive today.

The two had met in March at the Abbeville Institute’s conference on the Declaration of Independence in Alabama, convened for its 250th anniversary. Miller spoke there at the invitation of Abbeville president Brion McClanahan. Holowchak sat in on the talk, heard Jefferson in it, and asked…

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