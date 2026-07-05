Properly Preparing Your Property Defensively

(The Arkansas Minuteman) - You order all your gear, stock pile food, ammo, medical supplies and you even have devised a system to load it all out and when the SHTF comes about your plan is to load it all up and bug out to a new remote destination to ride out the storm.

That day has come, you got all your supplies and equipment loaded and then for whatever reason, vehicle wont start or things happened faster than you anticipated and now you cant leave. Now, you realize or more accurately you have one of those super major “OH Shit” moments, when you realize you never took into account that something may occur that prevents you from leaving.

That is not a OOPS moment, that is a royal super major “Oh Shit” moment. What are you gonna do now? Too late to start making plan B. Oh you can start but the question is “How efficient is it gonna be? Will it provide you the safety and security to survive thru the event?”

For 24 years in the Army, it was drilled into me that when you stop at a position you dig in and then you never stop improving that…

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