Dixie Drudge’s Southern Nation News

Dixie Drudge’s Southern Nation News

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Cheramie III%'s avatar
Cheramie III%
1h

I wouldn’t want to be the one to try to go door to door and try to get them back cuz it’s gonna get ugly cuz I know my boy is in Virginia and he’s the son of a Dakota Chieftains son and we’re not gonna fall for that one again

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