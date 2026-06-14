Virginia Gun Sales Explode Ahead of Democrat-Backed ‘Assault Weapons’ Ban

(Big League Politics) - Virginia gun owners are racing to purchase firearms, AR-15 components, and standard-capacity magazines before a sweeping Democrat-backed gun ban takes effect on July 1.

Retailers across the Commonwealth are reporting a dramatic surge in sales as residents move to beat the deadline imposed by legislation championed by Gov. Abigail Spanberger and state Democrats.

According to local reports, firearms dealers have seen demand skyrocket in recent months. James Sprouse, manager of Ginger Mafia Tactical, said inventory is moving almost as fast as it arrives.

“For the last three months, we’ve been running hard,” Sprouse explained. “The second we get them in, they’re out the door.”

Sprouse indicated the store is selling dozens of firearms each week, including suppressors and AR-platform rifles that could soon face new restrictions under Virginia law.

The rush is also reflected in state background check data. More than…

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