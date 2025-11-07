Conservatives Call for More Action Against SPLC After FBI Formally Cuts It Off

Conservative legislators praised the FBI under Kash Patel for formally distancing itself from the Southern Poverty Law Center, and some called on the federal government to consider further action against the SPLC.

On Friday, Patel confirmed in a statement to The Daily Signal that the FBI had severed all ties to the SPLC, a far-left activist group that puts conservatives and Christians on a “hate map” next to Ku Klux Klan chapters. The “hate map” has inspired at least one terrorist attack against a conservative organization in the past.

“The Southern Poverty Law Center long ago abandoned civil rights work and turned into a partisan smear machine,” Patel said. “Their so-called hate map has been used to defame mainstream Americans and even inspired violence.”

“That disgraceful record makes them unfit for any FBI partnership,” Patel added.

Republican legislators praised the move.

“Sadly, the SPLC long ago abandoned its original mission in favor of progressive politics, abusing the labels of hatred and extremism to marginalize and target the views of millions of American families,” Sen. Mike Lee, R-Utah, told The Daily Signal in a statement Friday. “They are a partisan political organization, and Kash Patel was absolutely right to end FBI involvement with them.”

“Good. The gravy train is finally being cut off for these woke organizations that shove far-left policies down the throats of the American taxpayers,” Sen. Tommy Tuberville, R-Ala., who represents the SPLC’s home state, told…

See More...

Help Free Southern Media Grow! To Fight Censorship and Help Spread Mockingbird Non-Compliant News; Like, Share, Re-Post, and Subscribe! There’s a lot more to see at our main page, Dixie Drudge

Deo Vindice Resurgam! #FreeDixie #TheSouthWasRight