Time for Accountability Against splc's Lies and Defamation
Conservatives Call for More Action Against SPLC After FBI Formally Cuts It Off
Conservative legislators praised the FBI under Kash Patel for formally distancing itself from the Southern Poverty Law Center, and some called on the federal government to consider further action against the SPLC.
On Friday, Patel confirmed in a statement to The Daily Signal that the FBI had severed all ties to the SPLC, a far-left activist group that puts conservatives and Christians on a “hate map” next to Ku Klux Klan chapters. The “hate map” has inspired at least one terrorist attack against a conservative organization in the past.
“The Southern Poverty Law Center long ago abandoned civil rights work and turned into a partisan smear machine,” Patel said. “Their so-called hate map has been used to defame mainstream Americans and even inspired violence.”
“That disgraceful record makes them unfit for any FBI partnership,” Patel added.
Republican legislators praised the move.
“Sadly, the SPLC long ago abandoned its original mission in favor of progressive politics, abusing the labels of hatred and extremism to marginalize and target the views of millions of American families,” Sen. Mike Lee, R-Utah, told The Daily Signal in a statement Friday. “They are a partisan political organization, and Kash Patel was absolutely right to end FBI involvement with them.”
“Good. The gravy train is finally being cut off for these woke organizations that shove far-left policies down the throats of the American taxpayers,” Sen. Tommy Tuberville, R-Ala., who represents the SPLC’s home state, told…
Are you familiar with the Domestic Terrorist Profile that was unveiled by Janet Napolitano, then head of the DHS, in March 2009? The Profile targeted Catholics, Christians, Orthodox Jews, those who cherish the U. S. Constitution and Bill of Rights, own a gun, is pro-legal immigration but anti-illegal immigration, is pro-life and especially if he/she is anti-abortion, even those who sport a bumpersticker that advocates for limited government.
The unveiling included the Missouri Information Analysis Center (MIAC) and the Southern Poverty Law Center (SPLC). The MIAC is a fusion center, under the DHS umbrella. Fusion centers focus upon monitoring paramilitary organizations. Every state has at least one fusion center.
I heard about the unveiling while I was headed home from Jeff City, MO. When I arrived home, I checked online. Sure enough, there were several columns discussing the Profile. Shortly afterwards, those columns were removed from the Internet and those involved were placed deeper into the DHS maze. I can't say for certain, but I believe there is a strong probability that the unveiling occurred in Kansas City, MO, especially with the MIAC involved with the unveiling.
From my perspective, the SPLC is the leading hate group in the U. S. I see they are soliciting contributors on TV. Hate must be a big moneymaking scheme!