Arthur
1d

D²,

Are you familiar with the Domestic Terrorist Profile that was unveiled by Janet Napolitano, then head of the DHS, in March 2009? The Profile targeted Catholics, Christians, Orthodox Jews, those who cherish the U. S. Constitution and Bill of Rights, own a gun, is pro-legal immigration but anti-illegal immigration, is pro-life and especially if he/she is anti-abortion, even those who sport a bumpersticker that advocates for limited government.

The unveiling included the Missouri Information Analysis Center (MIAC) and the Southern Poverty Law Center (SPLC). The MIAC is a fusion center, under the DHS umbrella. Fusion centers focus upon monitoring paramilitary organizations. Every state has at least one fusion center.

I heard about the unveiling while I was headed home from Jeff City, MO. When I arrived home, I checked online. Sure enough, there were several columns discussing the Profile. Shortly afterwards, those columns were removed from the Internet and those involved were placed deeper into the DHS maze. I can't say for certain, but I believe there is a strong probability that the unveiling occurred in Kansas City, MO, especially with the MIAC involved with the unveiling.

From my perspective, the SPLC is the leading hate group in the U. S. I see they are soliciting contributors on TV. Hate must be a big moneymaking scheme!

