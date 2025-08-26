It’s time for President Trump to end the ATF

A Great opinion piece from Lee Williams at the Gun Writer. For more than a century the republic functioned without firearms regulators. The trouble began in earnest when they appeared. - DD

No one makes the case that it’s time to end the ATF better than the ATF.

Rather than allowing the agency to continue on its own or merging it with the DEA as has been recently discussed, President Donald J. Trump should put the agency out of our misery before its agents kill yet another innocent American or violate someone else’s civil rights.

If action is not taken, more innocent Americans will die, that much is certainly true. In fact, it’s guaranteed.

No other federal law enforcement agency has a bloodier history, and it is the blood of innocent Americans that will forever taint the ATF.

In fact, killing innocent Americans in their homes is what the ATF appears very willing to do.

They did it on February 28, 1993, at a small religious compound outside of Waco, Texas, and ATF Agent Tyler Cowart did it on March 19, 2024, when he shot and killed a 53-year-old Arkansas airport executive who had never committed a…

