Golden Age of Gun Rights Faces a RINO Roadblock

Since President Trump returned to office, we have been in a golden age for gun rights. It’s a welcome change from the nearly fanatical assault on our Second Amendment rights over the past four years.

But there are still challenges: goose-stepping Democrats; a Supreme Court that avoids making decisions that are long overdue; and RINOs, or Republicans-in-name-only.

Texas Senator John Cornyn, Alaska Senator Lisa Murkowski, and Senator Susan Collins of Maine are among the most conspicuous RINOs in Washington, but those at the state level are standing in the way of meaningful gun law reform, as well.

North Carolina has an opportunity to become the 30th constitutional carry state. Even though Josh Stein, the state’s Democratic governor, vetoed Senate Bill 50, the Freedom to Carry North Carolina Act, the state Senate voted to override the veto. Now it’s up to the House where Republicans are technically one vote shy of of an override.

I say ‘technically’ because collecting a Democrat isn’t the only obstacle. There are more than a couple of Republicans who, for some reason, seem to be squeamish about permitless carry.

Far from bringing back the Wild West, constitutional carry doesn’t appear to affect the rate of real violence, i.e., gun-related homicides, very much at all.

CDC data on firearm-related homicides from…

See More...

Help Free Southern Media Grow! To Fight Censorship and Help Spread Mockingbird Non-Compliant News; Like, Share, Re-Post, and Subscribe! There’s a lot more to see at our main page, Dixie Drudge

Deo Vindice Resurgam! #FreeDixie #TheSouthWasRight