In a Politically Divided America, Where Does Relocation Fit In?

(Western Journal) - In a recent essay, I argue that America’s political division is so severe that the United States should consider a peaceful split into two sovereign nations joined in a cooperative “American Union” with shared currency, defense, and freedom of movement. Many commenters focused immediately on the issue of relocation, questioning whether citizens living “behind enemy lines” would feel even more trapped than they do today.

“What happens to blue people in red America, and red people in blue America? People can’t just pick up and move,” they ask.

It’s a fair concern. But it rests on an assumption that doesn’t match how Americans actually live now — and it underestimates how stabilizing an American Union could be.

Political mismatch is already our status quo. Millions of Americans already live in states whose dominant politics oppose their…

