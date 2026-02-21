We’re Swinging at the Minions Instead of the Source. It’s a Losing Strategy

A great and timely read from Joe Capp at Reality Check America - DD

(Joe Capp) - For years we’ve all played the same exhausting game.

We open our social media feeds, see an outrageous lie from a Minion, and jump into the comments ready to tear it to shreds. We bring facts, timelines, common sense — things anyone living in reality should grasp instantly — and smack them right into their smug face.

Ten replies later — no change.

The Minion doesn’t pause. They don’t back down. They pile on, collect applause from their fellow Minions, and leave convinced they just successfully defended their Tribe — and their place inside it. Meanwhile you’re irritated, drained, and wondering how basic reality became controversial.

The argument stopped being about the topic a while ago, so you walk away.

The interaction itself was frustrating. But the lack of impact was worse — it was infuriating. The reason it never made a dent is simple…

