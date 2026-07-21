Dixie Drudge’s Southern Nation News

Dixie Drudge’s Southern Nation News

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Cheramie III%'s avatar
Cheramie III%
4h

I wish I could get to pics that says it all but it’s a wanted photo of them cuz they need to get kicked out of the country like they did with him in Hungary and a couple other countries for destroying their economy and stealing their pension

Reply
Share

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Dixie Drudge · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture