Soros Money Shows Gun Owners Must Not Dismiss Blue Threat to Texas

(David Codrea, AmmoLand) - “Soros Continues To Pump Money into Efforts to Turn Texas Blue,” Texas Scorecard reported Wednesday. “According to Transparency USA, Soros has already funneled over $1 million into the Texas Majority PAC. The federal American Bridge PAC, long aligned with Soros, has contributed $7.57 million to the Texas Majority PAC… The Texas Majority PAC exists to turn Texas into a blue state by electing Democrats to statewide offices.”

“Don’t mess with Texas,” some may scoff, relying on the state’s “Come and take it” reputation on guns formed from Hollywood fiction. In actuality, Texas passed “An Act Regulating the Right to Keep and Bear Arms” back in 1870, essentially banning the carrying of arms in public places.

And don’t forget that a century later, Texas Democrat Lyndon Baines Johnson signed the Gun Control Act of 1968.

In 1993, Democrat Gov. Ann Richards vetoed a concealed carry permit bill. It was finally signed into law by George W. Bush in 1995, marking “the first time since frontier days.”

Still, the “Wild West” mythos has been perpetuated, and not just by American gun owners, but by opinion influencers around…

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