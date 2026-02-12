The Anaconda Always Wins

(John Slaughter, The Old South Repository) - The people who are best at fighting wars are often the worst at winning them. As far as I can tell, this statement can be attributed to Mr. Paul Fahrenheidt. Whether he is the originator of the idea or not is largely irrelevant, and since he is the first person that I heard elucidate the concept, I will give him credit.

History is littered with nations and peoples that are tactically gifted, personally brave, ferocious on the battlefield, and able to make the enemy pay for every inch of ground, yet in the end lie defeated. Victory eludes them not because they lacked courage or strength, but because they misunderstood what winning actually requires.

Once you start looking for this pattern, you see it everywhere, across centuries, across continents, across different technological eras. The Confederates, Deutsches Heer (the Imperial German Army), the Wehrmacht, Rhodisia, Attila the Hun, Hannibal. As different as they all may be, the shape of their stories remains remarkably consistent.

And the reason it stays consistent is that winning wars is less about valor than it is about…

