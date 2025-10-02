From the Southern Vindicator:

Those of you who continue to spew the Marxist lies of, “the South fought to keep slavery”, “the Confederate flag stands for hate and racism”, and “we don’t need monuments to Confederate traitors/racists/slave holders”, you are in dire need of a history lesson. Several of them, in fact. You who claim to know history really stick in the craw of those of us who actually DO know the truth about our history. You have been purposefully lied to and fed a load of Marxist garbage which started back during Reconstruction. Let us begin your path to enlightenment.

The South Fought to Keep Slavery

If the South had wanted to protect slavery, it had only to remain in the Union where it was already protected by the Constitution. Slavery was a dying institution and many slaves were already being set free in the South. If the North was fighting to “free the slaves”, as is so often, and falsely, stated, why then did it not free the more than 429,000 slaves still in the Union after the South seceded? You can’t be holding onto slaves and at the same time claim to be waging a war to free them. The Corwin Amendment would have forever…

See More...

Help Free Southern Media Grow! To Fight Censorship and Help Spread Mockingbird Non-Compliant News; Like, Share, Re-Post, and Subscribe! There’s a lot more to see at our main page, Dixie Drudge

Deo Vindice Resurgam! #FreeDixie #TheSouthWasRight