Five Drills for Beginners at the Range

Going to the range without a plan is like going to the gym without a plan. You show up, do some bicep curls, wander around, and ultimately make no progress. Without a plan, you’re wasting ammo, time, and not learning anything. One of the easiest ways to make a plan is to turn to drills. There are many drills out there, and today, we are bringing you the five best beginner drills.

Beginner Drills – How To Plan

A drill is a shooting exercise that prescribes nearly every element of your shooting. It describes your distance, your accuracy standards, the time you have to accomplish the drill, how many rounds are fired, and more. Most importantly, it has a time and accuracy standard.

A time and accuracy standard gives you a goal to meet. If you can’t meet these goals, you’ll be able to identify your weaknesses and, hopefully, improve your shooting skills continually. Shooters should never dive too deep or too fast. Attempting the FAST Drill as a new shooter can be a recipe for disaster.

If you’re in the market for a range bag or need to replace an old one you ought to check out the 5.11 Range Ready Trainer Bag.

To avoid throwing new shooters into the pool’s deep end and seeing if they sink or swim,, I wanted to provide five basic, safe drills. These are still challenging and provide an…

See More...

Help Free Southern Media Grow! To Fight Censorship and Help Spread Mockingbird Non-Compliant News; Like, Share, Re-Post, and Subscribe! There’s a lot more to see at our main page, Dixie Drudge

Deo Vindice Resurgam! #FreeDixie #TheSouthWasRight