HK Edgerton Tributes Continue to Roll In

(Dixie Drudge) - Harold Kenneth Edgerton will be laid to rest today at 2:00 PM at the Western Carolina State Veterans Cemetery.

After first meeting HK on the infamous ‘Roadkill March’ through NE Louisiana, I always mused that a day spent hurdling possums and armadillos along US 80 created a strong bond. He was always first a friend and compatriot even when we didn’t agree. That was not often.

Some folks Liked him. Some people didn’t. It doesn’t matter. The measure of a man’s life survives in the memories of those he leaves behind and the lives he touched. Harold Kenneth Edgerton touched a lot of lives. even anti-Southern bigots were forced to acknowledge his gentle, yet forceful presence. He was a powerful influence for truth and freedom.

The Southern Legal Resource Center is working with Save Southern Heritage, Defend Arlington, the SCV & UDC will be forming the HK Edgerton Memorial Committee to sponsor Confederate friendly events to remember our brother HK. They are entertaining suggestions for a Spring event and securing a Hospitality room at the SCV National Reunion.

Other tributes:

Even the bigoted mark levin was moved to post his anti-tribute. Apparently, Momma never used that honored phrase, “If you can’t say something nice…” Of course with him it’s business. Defamation pays the bills. And know mark, He Ain’t the Last!

