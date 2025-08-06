Dixie Drudge’s Southern Nation News

V Walton
8d

All the statues that have been removed should be reinstated. These statues are a part of our Republic’s collective heritage. It was denial and rewrite history. That’s called communism.

David Sweatt
Aug 6

CELEBRATE! What a winning surprise111

