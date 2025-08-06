BLM Rioters Pulled the Monument Down With A NOOSE Around It's Neck in June 2020

Just one of many memorials that need restoration - DD

(Dixie Drudge) - The headlines flew fast and furious over the weekend. Leftist mobs are never happy when you undo their handiwork. This restoration especially infuriates them, a Confederate general, who preferred the company of Indians, never owned slaves, and lived out his later years in seclusion while working on philanthropic efforts. How dare they restore his monument?

Long standing as the only outdoor monument to a Confederate general in DC, the bronze of Brigadier General Albert Pike was especially hated by anti-Southern Bigots. They had repeated sought to remove it’s protected status have it relocated from it’s plinth outside the DC Metro Police Headquarters. Repeatedly the libs demands were denied. A mob of BLM rioters supposedly ‘settled the issue’ in June of 2020 when they threw a cable noose around Pike’s neck, toppled the bronze statue, and unsuccessfully tried to burn it. All while DC police stood by and watched.

However, mobs do not make policy for a people.

The National Park Service announced on Monday that the bronze structure will soon return to the old spot in Judiciary Square. After a refurbishing, the agency aims to have the statue standing by October, per Trump’s executive orders to restore “truth and sanity to American history.”

The leftist media is not happy.

A Sampling of the headlines:

Trump Rewrites History by Putting Up Confederate Statue - Daily Beast

Who Was General Albert Pike? - Newsweek

5 years after it was torn down by protesters, DC's last Confederate statue will be reinstalled - WUSA

And of course:

Monument to Confederate General Accused of KKK Affiliation to Be Reinstalled in Washington, D.C. - ART News

Someone at the Daily Beast really needs to ask themself just how restoring monuments is re-writing history. An additionally, ART News needs to provide it’s sources for Pike’s Klan affiliation since even the New York Times says that claim cannot be substantiated. Even if it was, so what?

Thank you for this one, Mr. Trump.

Now for Arlington…

