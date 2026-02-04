Truth Is, If the Feds Got Out of Our Pockets, We Wouldn't Need Their Money! - #TEXIT #NationalDivorce
Federal Grants Myth Masks Texas's $68 Billion Annual Drain
(Texian Partisan) - Critics of Texas independence often wave around a single statistic: “Texas receives $39.5 billion annually in federal grants.” They use this figure to suggest Texas depends on federal funding and cannot survive independently. This objection represents a classic conditioning tool designed to make Texans feel helpless.
The reality tells a completely different story. Texas is a net contributor to the federal system, not a beneficiary.
The Numbers Don’t Lie
According to USAFacts data from 2024, Texas sent $68.1 billion more to the federal government than it received back. This makes Texas one of only 19 states that pay more to Washington than they get in return. The $39.5 billion in federal grants represents money that originated from Texas taxpayers in the first place.
The Texas Comptroller’s office confirms this pattern: “Texans sent the federal government $261 billion in taxes in 2016, and the state government received $39.5 billion in grants in return, or about 15 percent of our total federal tax tab.”
Think about that math. Texas sends $261 billion to Washington and gets back $39.5 billion. That’s an 85 percent loss on our investment.
The Federal “Haircut” System
Here’s how the federal funding trap actually works…
