Kirby-Smith Chapter 327 of the United Daughters of the Confederacy (UDC) honored Tullahoma U.S. Army veteran and Purple Heart recipient

(Grundy County Herald) - On April 18, the Kirby-Smith Chapter 327 of the United Daughters of the Confederacy (UDC) honored Tullahoma U.S. Army veteran and Purple Heart recipient Kenneth D. Banks with two UDC Military Service Awards. The event was held during the chapter’s monthly meeting at Medley’s Restaurant in Manchester. Bestowing the awards were Chapter President Ginger Delius and Rebecca Odell, recorder of military service awards. Banks was escorted by Chaplain Syble Throneberry. The recipient’s wife, Suzanne Dillard Banks, was present for the ceremony. Mr. Banks’ great-great grandfather, Issac Huddleston, served in the Confederate States Army, Co. L, 6th MS Cavalry Regiment.

“Today we are honoring Kenneth D. Banks,” said Delius, “for his service to our country and his Confederate ancestor who bravely fought for his beloved southland.”

Banks was presented with the Vietnam Conflict Cross of Military Service and the National Defense Medal. The Military Service Awards are an outgrowth of the Southern Cross of Honor and were established as a testimonial to the patriotic devotion of certain Confederate veterans and their descendants. They are bestowed on…

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