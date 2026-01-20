UDC Helps With Cleanup From Wreaths Across America (TX)
Wreaths were removed from Oak Wood Cemetery
(Montgomery County News) - January 11, 2026 was an absolute beautiful day, just enough sunshine to provide warmth, a soft breeze came thru occasionally and many volunteers met at the Oak Wood Cemetery in Conroe, to remove the wreaths that had been placed on the veterans graves.
Among those volunteers, were four members of the Thomas Jefferson Stubbs 2523, Conroe Chapter of the Texas Division, United Daughters of the Confederacy. They were: Jackie Barkmann. Debbie Chance, Eva Rains and Jessica Rizk. Mrs. Rizk has chaired this event for the Stubbs Chapter, five years now and the chapter has been participating in Wreaths Across America for seven years. The Stubbs chapter thanks Mrs. Rizk for putting this event together and she has the faithful support of her husband and two children also.
The oldest grave at Oak Wood Cemetery dates back to 1869 and on…
Seven years of sustained participation is impressive for any volunteer project. Most ceremonial events fizzle after aseason or two once novelty wears off. Mrs. Rizk chairing it for five years keeps institutional knowledge intact and makes logistics smoother. The multigenerational family involvement helps longevity too. I did similar cemetary maintenance work years back, and continuity matters alot when coordinating with multiple organizations and managing seasonal timing.