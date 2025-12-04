UDC Chapter holds memorial bench dedication

After several months of planning, a memorial bench dedication in memory of Sheila Marie Williams was held. The 2 p.m. ceremony took place on Saturday, Sept. 27, at the Tullahoma Confederate Cemetery. Williams, a resident of Monteagle, passed away on March 8 after a lengthy illness.

“Seventeen years ago, Sheila Williams made it known that it was her desire to become a member of the Kirby-Smith Chapter 327 of the United Daughters of the Confederacy (UDC),” said Ginger Delius chapter president. “However, Sheila did not have Confederate linage, but we welcomed her into our chapter as an associate member.”

According to Delius, volunteering was at the top of Williams’ to-do-list, “Among Sheila’s passions was our chapter’s beautification project here at the cemetery; whatever needed to be done, Sheila was here with…

See More...

Help Free Southern Media Grow! To Fight Censorship and Help Spread Mockingbird Non-Compliant News; Like, Share, Re-Post, and Subscribe! There’s a lot more to see at our main page, Dixie Drudge

Deo Vindice Resurgam! #FreeDixie #TheSouthWasRight