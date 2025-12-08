RJOA Honor Fallen Warriors At Memorial, Veterans Day, In Houston!

Members of Rebel Joan Of Arc 2721 of the United Daughters of the Confederacy met at the Fallen Warriors Memorial in Houston, Texas.

This is a beautiful pocket park set aside to honor Texas veterans who gave their lives in Iraq and Afghanistan wars. Towering slabs of marble hold the names of the fallen. A huge map of the area of operation is etched into stone.

We asked a former Army veteran to snap our picture. He is an author of a book detailing how to survive PTSD. “Breaking Badly” is the name of his book. Additionally, he is a…

See More...

Help Free Southern Media Grow! To Fight Censorship and Help Spread Mockingbird Non-Compliant News; Like, Share, Re-Post, and Subscribe! There’s a lot more to see at our main page, Dixie Drudge

Deo Vindice Resurgam! #FreeDixie #TheSouthWasRight