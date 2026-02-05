How Could a Woke Campaign to Frighten Teenagers Have Backfired So Badly?

(Edward Dutton, Occidental Observer) - It is no exaggeration to say that the online Amelia phenomenon may well be the most extreme example ever of a piece of Woke propaganda spectacularly backfiring. If you move in anti-Woke circles, you can now barely move on Twitter because of the deluge of pro-British, anti-immigration memes involving this beautiful, purple-haired, “based” Goth girl. In the space of about a week, she has become the new Britannia; a rival to Pepe the Frog as a symbol for the Alt Right. How has this happened?

Hull City Council, in the northeast of England, produced a computer game for teenagers called Pathways. It has very simple graphics, like something from the early 1990s and was developed together with an organisation called “Prevent,” which is run from the Home Office. This group intervenes if it is felt that a young person has been “radicalised” towards something that might be related to “terrorism” and it increasingly seems to focus on youths who might be drawn towards the “far right.” Their understanding of radicalisation is incredibly broad and effectively any open opposition to Woke ideas: if you oppose mass immigration, are concerned about Muslim immigrants grooming and raping young girls or express annoyance at anti-white discrimination then your school teacher is encouraged to report you to Prevent so that you can be sent on a de-radicalisation course. This really is how far the UK has descended from being the “Mother of the Free.”

The computer game attempts to manipulate and frighten teens into toeing the Woke line. You are in the equivalent…

See More…

Help Free Southern Media Grow! To Fight Censorship and Help Spread Mockingbird Non-Compliant News; Like, Share, Re-Post, and Subscribe! There’s a lot more to see at our main page, Dixie Drudge

Deo Vindice Resurgam! #FreeDixie #TheSouthWasRight