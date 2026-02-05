Dixie Drudge’s Southern Nation News

Neural Foundry
4h

Brilliant analysis of how heavy-handed propaganda can backfire spectacularly. The Prevent program's broader definiton of radicalization is particualrly alarming since labeling normal political concerns as extremism just creates more resistance. I've seen similar dynamics play out in online communities where overly aggressive moderation breeds exactly the kind of counter-culture movements authorities were trying to suppress.

Clark Johnson
4h

Englandstan, Francestan and other Europeanstan countries are lost to the West. Really sad when you think about it and how they beat the most powerful army in the world up to that time. 1938-1945.

