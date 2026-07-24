Meet The “New Soros” Whose “Street Cred” Could Rise If Spain Blocks Extradition

(The ink and the ball cap should be a tip-off, if not the ‘old-money’ heritages of these red-diapered, leftist brats. - DD)

(Tyler Durden, Zero Hedge) - The federal government is well underway with a multiagency and multinational effort to combat the alarming rise of far-left revolutionaries. This was most evident on Thursday, when Secretary of State Marco Rubio addressed delegations from 65 countries.

Meanwhile, Jim “Fergie” Chambers, the communist centimillionaire and heir to the Cox media fortune, is apparently “one step closer to extradition” on federal charges linked to “international money laundering... with the intent to provide material support and resources to foreign terrorist organizations.”

Chambers is a major funder of America’s radical Left and has been described by pro-Palestinian activist Laith Marouf as “the new Soros.”

Marouf warned that Chambers could gain significantly more influence and “street cred” if Spain refuses to extradite him to the U.S.

City Journal investigative analyst Stu Smith provided additional color on Marouf’s recent conversation, offering readers a clearer view of the major financiers and influence networks operating across the radical Left:

Laith Marouf Warns Fergie Chambers Is “the New Soros” and Could Gain More “Street Cred” if Spain Refuses Extradition As left-wing activists demand “Freedom for Fergie,” Laith Marouf is refusing to…

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