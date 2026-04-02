UN & University Hypocrite Convicted of Modern Slavery
UN Judge and Former Columbia University Fellow Convicted of Modern Slavery
UN Judge and Former Columbia University Fellow Convicted of Modern Slavery
Do you think this story would be buried so deep in the slush had she been a white male? - DD
(Gateway Pundit) - Lydia Mugambe, a Ugandan lawyer who served as a High Court Judge in Uganda beginning in 2013 and as a Judge of the UN International Residual Mechanism for Criminal Tribunals (IRMCT), the successor body to the International Criminal Tribunal for Rwanda, since May 2023, was convicted on 13 March 2025 at Oxford Crown Court on four counts: conspiracy to facilitate a breach of UK immigration law, arranging travel with a view to exploitation, requiring a person to perform forced or compulsory labor, and conspiracy to intimidate a witness.
She was also a fellow at Columbia University’s Institute for the Study of Human Rights in 2017. She was studying for a doctorate in law at Oxford University at the time of the offences.
Mugambe had met the victim in Uganda when the victim was 19 years old and employed her there as a nanny and maid.
When Mugambe relocated to the UK on a Tier 4 student visa, a category that did not permit her to sponsor a worker, she arranged to bring the victim to continue in that role.
Because she lacked the legal right to sponsor a visa, she conspired with John Leonard Mugerwa, then Deputy High Commissioner of Uganda to the UK, who agreed to…
Don't worry, she cannot be racist or own slaves, because...uh...well...um...she black.
They were the ones that rounded up slaves for hundreds if not thousands of years my white ancestors never owned anyone but her black ass has a slave now and y’all now know who enslaved them so go to Africa for your 40 acres and a mule they owe you in your own country of Africa so go back home and get repatriated cuz I would like some of my Native American ancestors land back here