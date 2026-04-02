UN Judge and Former Columbia University Fellow Convicted of Modern Slavery

Do you think this story would be buried so deep in the slush had she been a white male? - DD

(Gateway Pundit) - Lydia Mugambe, a Ugandan lawyer who served as a High Court Judge in Uganda beginning in 2013 and as a Judge of the UN International Residual Mechanism for Criminal Tribunals (IRMCT), the successor body to the International Criminal Tribunal for Rwanda, since May 2023, was convicted on 13 March 2025 at Oxford Crown Court on four counts: conspiracy to facilitate a breach of UK immigration law, arranging travel with a view to exploitation, requiring a person to perform forced or compulsory labor, and conspiracy to intimidate a witness.

She was also a fellow at Columbia University’s Institute for the Study of Human Rights in 2017. She was studying for a doctorate in law at Oxford University at the time of the offences.

Mugambe had met the victim in Uganda when the victim was 19 years old and employed her there as a nanny and maid.

When Mugambe relocated to the UK on a Tier 4 student visa, a category that did not permit her to sponsor a worker, she arranged to bring the victim to continue in that role.

Because she lacked the legal right to sponsor a visa, she conspired with John Leonard Mugerwa, then Deputy High Commissioner of Uganda to the UK, who agreed to…

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