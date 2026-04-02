Dixie Drudge’s Southern Nation News

Dixie Drudge’s Southern Nation News

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Mrhounddog's avatar
Mrhounddog
3d

Don't worry, she cannot be racist or own slaves, because...uh...well...um...she black.

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Cheramie III%'s avatar
Cheramie III%
3d

They were the ones that rounded up slaves for hundreds if not thousands of years my white ancestors never owned anyone but her black ass has a slave now and y’all now know who enslaved them so go to Africa for your 40 acres and a mule they owe you in your own country of Africa so go back home and get repatriated cuz I would like some of my Native American ancestors land back here

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