The Elmina slave trading fort is among many historical trading points built by Africans to rid themselves of their top commodity.

Reparations Extortion Resolution Exempt African and Muslim Slavers Who Held More White Slaves Than America Ever Held of Black Slaves and Still Practice the ‘Peculiar Institution.’

(News One) - On Wednesday, March 25, the United Nations (U.N.) voted on a resolution introduced by Ghana calling the trans-Atlantic slave trade the “gravest crime against humanity.” With the exception of Argentina, Israel, and, shocker, the United States, 123 nations voted in favor of the resolution.

According to the New York Times, the resolution also calls on the U.N.’s member nations to formally apologize for slavery and contribute to a reparations fund as “a concrete step towards remedying historical wrongs.” Ghana’s President John Mahama specifically called out the Trump administration’s attempts to whitewash the horrors of slavery before the resolution went to a vote. Mahama called the resolution “a safeguard against forgetting.”

One of the first steps President Donald Trump took upon taking office last year was signing an executive order explicitly designed to change how history is taught in national museums and parks. Upon signing the order, Trump said that the Smithsonian Institution focused too much on “how bad Slavery was” and not enough on America’s “brightness.” In the year since he signed the order, the U.S. government has…

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