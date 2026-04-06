Dixie Drudge’s Southern Nation News

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Christopher B. Jeffers's avatar
Christopher B. Jeffers
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Even this article perpetuates the fallacy that slavery was somehow a "whites-only" atrocity, and that the while point of the Confederacy was to preserve it. It's all simply the latest effort to exploit radical liberal indoctrinated imagined racial cross-generational guilt, into a vast money-grab by race-baiting grifters and scammers.

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