Why Gun Grabbers Say ‘Gun Violence’ Instead of Addressing Real Problems

The argument for gun control never includes the actual causes of violence. Of course, gun grabbers want to make it look like the cause of the violence is the gun. However, the truth is, causes of human violence stem from many different psychological and societal issues. For instance, what causes a crazed person to shoot up a school would likely be different than a radicalized political activist attempting to kill a President, and both would likely be different from a gang member committing a drive-by shooting. The problem is, none of the causes of violence are being addressed, and some are being perpetuated by dishonest, politically motivated media outlets and anti-gun lobby groups like Moms Demand Action.

The idea that more gun legislation will stop any of these types of violence is preposterous. We have seen how gun laws exacerbate the problem when good people are disarmed and unable to defend themselves.

There are many ways the political left gets around discussing the actual causes of violence. One of which is implementing the term “gun violence” into society. This is a way of implying that the gun is the cause, when in fact, logical thinking people understand that to be a false implication. Because there are many in society who don’t think about the gun control debate at an in-depth level, they can be easily persuaded to believe that there is such a thing as “gun violence.”

If the media were to encourage thoughtful debate and report on this topic honestly, those…

See More...

Help Free Southern Media Grow! To Fight Censorship and Help Spread Mockingbird Non-Compliant News; Like, Share, Re-Post, and Subscribe! There’s a lot more to see at our main page, Dixie Drudge

Deo Vindice Resurgam! #FreeDixie #TheSouthWasRight