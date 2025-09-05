Two Largest Teachers Unions in U.S. Funneled $43.5 Million in Workes' Dues to Left-Wing Groups

And it’s not just teachers unions. Thousands of American workers are held hostage paying money to labor unions for self-preservation. These union bosses then send millions of the members’ extorted funds to leftist politicians, lobbyists, and causes that are diametrically opposed to those workers interests and beliefs. This scam has got to be stopped, but DC and statehouses are driven by big bucks so it will continue. - DD

Amid a trend of declining membership since the Supreme Court struck down mandatory union dues, the nation’s two largest teachers’ unions have poured tens of millions into left-wing causes, a new report from a conservative watchdog group finds.

The national nonprofit group, Defending Ed, released a report this week after combing through the National Education Association and American Federation of Teachers' contributions to left-wing and far-left groups. The nonprofit found that the two unions spent a combined $43.5 million since 2022 to help fund state and federal political action committees and other ideologically left-wing entities, such as D.C. think tanks.

"It is clear that the teachers unions’ priorities are advancing far-left politics and radical social justice issues, not the education of children," Defending Ed researcher Rhyen Staley told Fox News Digital. "This is a slap in the face to families and teachers who want to focus on helping students improve their reading and math skills. It is time that Congress acts to stop this obscene redistribution of public monies to advance left-wing identity politics."

Left-wing philanthropic behemoths like the Tides Network, New Venture Fund, Sixteen-Thirty Fund and Future Forward, the last of which was the main Super PAC supporting Kamla Harris' 2024 presidential run after former President Joe Biden dropped out, all received a combined nearly…

