Molinari on Secession, Monopoly, and “Freedom of Government”

(Mises Wire) - …Can we, however, conceive of a state of affairs different from the one we have just described? Can we accept that a government is capable of providing the services for which it was established if it does not possess the exclusive right to impose them throughout the entire territory under its control? We have noted that this system was once common to most industries and that the possibility of another system was inconceivable at the time. It is quite natural that we cannot conceive today that people can be provided with security if they renounce political servitude, just as we could not conceive that they could be fed, clothed, and housed if they made the imprudent decision to free themselves from economic servitude.

Let us therefore try to investigate what would happen if political servitude were to be abolished, if “freedom of government” were to be established as a logical and necessary complement to freedom of industry. What would governments be like and how would they function under this new regime?

The predictions that can be made about the future of freedom of government are, in some respects, hypothetical. At the time when economic servitude was abolished, it could certainly be stated with certainty that necessities or luxuries whose production was made free would continue to be produced, and that they would even be delivered to the consumer in greater abundance and at a lower price, but what the influence of freedom of industry would be on the…

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