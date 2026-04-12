8 States Considered the Most Likely Targets of Missile or Nuclear Strikes in Today’s Intensifying Global Security Crisis

(Madge Waggy) - f a large-scale global crisis ever escalated into nuclear war, where you live could significantly influence your chances of survival. Certain regions of the United States may face a higher risk than others because of population density, strategic military assets, political importance, or energy infrastructure.

Over the years, researchers, analysts, and civil defense experts have examined potential nuclear targets and patterns of military strategy. While no one can predict exactly what would happen during a global conflict, history and military doctrine suggest that some locations would likely be prioritized targets.

In this article, we will examine the major factors that could make a region more vulnerable and highlight several U.S. states that analysts often consider higher-risk locations in a worst-case scenario.

Key Factors That Influence Potential Targets

Before identifying specific states, it is important to understand the strategic considerations that could influence where an adversary might…

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