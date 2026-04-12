Dixie Drudge’s Southern Nation News

Dixie Drudge’s Southern Nation News

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Mrhounddog's avatar
Mrhounddog
6h

Let's bet Putin 100 rubles that he can't take out DC and New York in one shot.

Reply
Share
Cheramie III%'s avatar
Cheramie III%
6h

We’ve always been a main target that’s all I’ll say

Reply
Share

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Dixie Drudge · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture