Dixie Drudge’s Southern Nation News

Dixie Drudge’s Southern Nation News

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Cheramie III%'s avatar
Cheramie III%
41m

And we are gonna need as many as possible cuz they really think it’s fine to kill our kids and US and with that GUILTY VERDICT THEY ARE UPSET THAT A MURDERER ISNT FREED CUZ HES A NIGGER

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Cheramie III%'s avatar
Cheramie III%
1h

Like jews trying to take over our sovereignty by sneaking into our government and then they are gonna be trying to take guns cuz they can’t have US an armed citizenship militia

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