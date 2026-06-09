Gannett’s USA TODAY blasts guns, Second Amendment rights, sanity as new columnist brings new anti-gun message.

(Lee Williams, The Gun Writer) - The Sarasota Herald-Tribune, the last newspaper where I worked, regularly provided outstanding journalism until Gannett bought it in 2019.

Before the purchase, we had scores of reporters and dozens of editors. Our print edition could reach nearly 200,000 people on a Sunday.

My editors were smart and community focused. After all, they let me start a blog about guns and gun rights.

When Gannett bought us, everything changed. Massive layoffs and firings became the norm. They also deleted my entire gun blog.

Today, the Sarasota Herald-Tribune has a grand total of one editor and three reporters—one even lives in another state. Nearly all they write are press releases. Their print circulation is kept secret, but it’s probably less than 5,000.

That, friends, is my history with Gannett, the largest newspaper chain in the country and publisher of USA TODAY. I believe it’s important for you to know my experiences when you read this story.

On Monday morning, USA TODAY columnist Joel Burgess published…

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