12 Prepper Summer Vacation Activities

(Daisy Luther, The Organic Prepper) - It’s summertime! School is out, you may have time off work, the days are longer, and everything just feels a bit more relaxed without the usual hustle and bustle. Now is the time to really give your kids something to write about in the inevitable “What I Did Last Summer” essay when school starts back up.

Bonus! It’s also the perfect time of year to brush up on some of your skills with prepper summer vacation activities. Not only is it a fun way to pass the time, most of these activities are frugal too.

Here’s a list of the best prepper summer vacation activities:

Go camping. This time of year, you won’t have to worry about getting too cold at night. Put down your devices and go stay somewhere wild and wonderful to camp with your family. Be sure to practice all of the necessary safety precautions at your destination. (If you’re new to camping, this book will tell you all the basics you need to know, and this book is a guide to freebie places to camp all across the country.) Cook outdoors. Go beyond the barbecue and try a sun oven or cooking over an open campfire. Go hiking. Take the family out for an all-day…

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