Free Louisiana Adopts the Self-Determination Covenant As Part of the TNM’s USEXIT Campaign

(Stay tuned for anouncements from Arkansas and other states - DD)

(Texian Partisan) - The board of Free Louisiana, the group organizing for Louisiana’s independence, has voted to adopt the Self-Determination Covenant, a shared code for state independence movements written by the Texas Nationalist Movement. The Louisiana group announced the vote on X, calling the Covenant “a basis for US state independence movements to cooperate and synergize.”

The Covenant runs to a single page an organization signs to be recognized in the network TNM is building among independence movements in other states. A signer pledges to pursue independence peacefully and settle it at the ballot box. The full text is posted at usexit.org/covenant, marked as still under review, on the platform TNM launched in July to bring its organizing model to other states. TNM wrote the Covenant and administers it.

Free Louisiana presented the decision as a rejection of an old label. “This covenant shows that today’s independence movements are not neo-Confederate,” the group wrote. “Today’s movements are for a state’s mainstream, not for a fringe.” The group said it had helped shape the…

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