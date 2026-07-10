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Professor Wall's avatar
Professor Wall
4h

Important preparatory step for what I sense will be an unfolding of more state secession movements across America as the legitimacy of the DC government and certain state governments collapse in the months and years to come.

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Cheramie III%'s avatar
Cheramie III%
5h

I would rather stay home in Louisiana and join Texas in seceding

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