#USexit : The Texas Nationalist Movement Takes the Their Playbook to Every State

(‘From sea to shining sea…’ people want to be FREE! - DD)

(Texian Partisan) - For 20 years, people outside Texas have been asking the Texas Nationalist Movement the same question: “How did you build this?”

On the eve of the 250th anniversary of the Declaration of Independence, TNM gave them an answer. The organization launched US★EXIT today, a new platform at usexit.org that hands the organizing model behind the largest independence movement in the United States to people in every other state. TNM built it and stands behind it as the steward, but US★EXIT is structured as its own project, not an extension of TNM’s Texas work.

The date is not incidental. The Declaration of Independence, adopted July 4, 1776, did not create one nation that day. It declared thirteen colonies to be, in its own language, “Free and Independent States.” US★EXIT’s founding argument is that the right those thirteen states claimed is the same right every state holds now.

“Read the last paragraph of the Declaration, the part nobody quotes on the Fourth of July,” said TNM President Daniel Miller. “Thirteen states declared themselves free and independent, each claiming the right to govern itself. They didn’t found one nation that day. They asserted the independence of thirteen. That right didn’t expire. It belongs to every state in…

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