A divorce in America is unlikely to be calm

Representative Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-Ga.) has expressed her belief in what she calls a “peaceful national divorce,” suggesting that the U.S. has become too divided and unsafe to live together. She points to the different reactions to Charlie Kirk’s assassination as evidence of this deep rift.

This idea reflects a growing sentiment, with 20% of Americans agreeing that separating into Red and Blue segments could be a solution, according to a recent poll.

However, it’s important to note that an American divorce is unlikely to be peaceful. The complexities of dividing a nation economically and socially could lead to significant conflict. While many suggest separation as a way to mitigate polarization, the concept raises numerous questions about logistics and fairness.

The underlying argument for national divorce is that irreconcilable differences have emerged between Red and Blue America on issues like climate change, healthcare, and social rights. Many believe that the government has become too dysfunctional to effectively serve both sides.

This discourse resonates with various movements advocating for separation, such as Calexit and the Texas Nationalist Movement. For some, these notions aren’t extreme but reflect a loss of faith in current governance.

The issue, however, is that those in favor of divorce may not fully grasp the ramifications. Historically, attempts at separation often result in violence. The American Civil War serves as…

