The name of the Forrest UDC Chapter ‘Triggered’ anti-Southern Bigots and Led to Media Lies

(You can’t please these people. So don’t even try. The lib media geniuses at WKRN are also FALSELY and inflammatorily claiming on air that this memorial is a statue of Nathan Bedford Forrest which it is plainly not. So what, if it was? Southern memorials should never be moved by anti-Southern bigots, especially for trivial, pandering reasons such as in this case installation of a SPLASH PAD. Yes, there was a reason the legislature passed the Tennessee Heritage Protection Act and this is a prime example. The decision has been placed on hold until October, so POLITELY bring appropriate pressure to bear. - DD)

(WBBJ) - One of the Civil War’s most controversial figures is now at the center of a local debate, whether a statue should stay put or come down. Right now, it stands in the middle of Bailey Park, a monument honoring southern heroes of Gibson County but the statue’s history is drawing scrutiny.

It was erected by the General Nathan Bedford Forrest Historical Society…

“I would rather not have the statue based on what it represents. I know it represents different things to different people,” said Hollis Albea, resident of Humboldt.

To the local African-American community, the statue represents slavery and racism. On the other hand, many white southerners see a memorial to the men who served in the Confederate military.

“People need to come up here and read the inscription on the statue and they would know it’s not a Nathan Bedford Forrest statue,” said Larry Gordon, resident of Humboldt.

Gordon says this is not the first time concerns were raised over the statue.

“When Marvin Sykes was mayor, he come up and brought Red Porter up here and showed him the inscription and after that, Red didn’t have a problem with the statue,” said Gordon.

Similar monuments of Forrest have been removed across the state. One in Nashville in 2021 and another in Memphis in 2017. This comes amid a nationwide movement in the past decade to remove or relocate Confederate monuments.

“With it being moved somewhere else, no, it’s not going to erase the history, but it’s still going to be up representing what it represents,” said Albea

Local leaders could face challenges. The Tennessee Heritage Protection Act prohibits the removal, relocation, or renaming of a memorial that is, or is located on, public property.

Humboldt’s mayor and Board of Alderman are expected to…

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