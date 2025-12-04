Confederate school names lawsuit goes to trial next week

The Virginia NAACP’s lawsuit against the Shenandoah County School Board for reinstating Confederate names on two schools is set to go to trial next week. In a virtual hearing on Monday, the parties continued arguments over who can use what pieces of evidence. WMRA’s Randi B. Hagi reports.

On December 11th, a bench trial will begin in the Harrisonburg federal courthouse over whether the reinstatement of the names Stonewall Jackson High and Ashby Lee Elementary on two schools in Quicksburg was intended to harm or had the effect of harming Black students. Senior U.S. District Judge Michael F. Urbanski already ruled that this violated their First Amendment rights.

As WMRA previously reported, both parties have filed motions to limit which expert witnesses can testify, and to what. Urbanski has not yet ruled on those motions.

In a pretrial conference on Monday, the parties argued about how the school board members have used legislative privilege – a legal doctrine that protects legislators from being forced to testify about their motivations for votes. When they were being deposed by…

