Senate looks beyond Capitol Square to stored Confederate statues

(Roanoke Times) - Senate Democrats aren’t just looking to remove statues honoring Confederate leaders from Capitol Square. They want to decide what to do with Confederate statues that have already been removed from public spaces and put into storage.

The Senate Finance & Appropriations Committee voted 9-5 on Wednesday morning to adopt Senate Bill 636, proposed by Sen. Adam Ebbin, D-Alexandria, to direct the removal of statues honoring Confederate Gen. Thomas “Stonewall” Jackson, Civil War-era Gov. William “Extra Billy” Smith and wartime surgeon Dr. Hunter Holmes McGuire from Capitol Square.

“These are not people we need to lionize,” Ebbin told the committee. “We need to think about who we venerate as a commonwealth, and that’s who we should be displaying on the Capitol’s front lawn.”

But the substitute bill that the committee adopted Wednesday would go beyond the removal of three statues in Capitol Square. It would direct the Department of General Services, which maintains state-owned buildings and property, and the Department of Historic Resources to assess any Confederate memorials, monuments and artifacts in the state’s possession. The agencies would develop options and recommendations for…

