Dixie Drudge’s Southern Nation News

Charles Summers
The sight of, or even the mere thought of the existence of individuals who could be so committed to a cause that they are willing to fight and even to die for that cause, is terrifying to the cowardly dictator classes that occupy our governments.

Cheramie III%
Ya knew it was gonna happen when the cia stole the election to setup the continued destruction of of our country and should just cut off our tax dollars to the district of criminals

